Nigeria: 80% of Deaths in Hospitals Caused By Workers - BBNaija's Phyna

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has claimed that 80 per cent of deaths in General Hospitals are caused by workers therein.

She said that some nurses in General Hospitals deserved to be "flogged and sacked."

Phyna stated this via her Twitter handle on Tuesday while giving hints at an unpleasant experience she had to endure.

The reality star said she is ready to take on anyone who come for her over her assertion.

Phyna wrote, "I doubt it's all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me."