Nigeria: 80% of Deaths in Hospitals Caused By Workers - BBNaija's Phyna

10 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Big Brother Naija Season 7 winner, Josephine Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has claimed that 80 per cent of deaths in General Hospitals are caused by workers therein.

She said that some nurses in General Hospitals deserved to be "flogged and sacked."

Phyna stated this via her Twitter handle on Tuesday while giving hints at an unpleasant experience she had to endure.

The reality star said she is ready to take on anyone who come for her over her assertion.

Phyna wrote, "I doubt it's all general hospitals, but I hereby say some nurses in general hospitals needs to be flogged and sacked. 80% of death in general hospitals are caused by the workers. On top this very thing I fit swear for anybody wey come for me."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.