Ghana: Bulls Shock Skolars in Epic Rugby Game

9 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

Bulls Rugby League Football Club was at their devastating best over the weekend when they humiliated rivals, Skolars Rugby League Football Club, 24-6 in their week three league match played at the Ajax Park.

The game, a repeat of last year's finals which Skolars won 22-18 after extra time, had every element of a final game as both teams fought tooth and nail to undo each other.

Skolars gave it their best shot, but the opposition proved too strong on the day as they fell behind with a try in the opening exchanges.

Skolars fought back and scored a try and a conversion but Bulls quickly regrouped and scored one more try and a conversion to take a 10-6 lead at the break.

In the second half, Bulls continued to dominate play, scoring three more tries and a conversion to effectively shut down Skolars, who lacked the antidote to the marauding runs of the opposition.

In the second match, Nungua Tigers whitewashed debutants Accra Bears 56-4.

Week four will see the Panthers take on the Nungua Tigers, while the Skolars engage Bears.

