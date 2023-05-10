Liberia: MC Human Rights Boss Decries Lawmakers Lack of Interest in Liberians Welfare

10 May 2023
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Washington Tumay Watson

MONROVIA-The Director of the Human Rights Monitor of the United Methodist Church in Liberia, Jefferson Knight wants Members of the Liberian Legislature to engage in acts that will improve the living conditions of ordinary Liberians.

According to him, the current Lawmakers of the Country are not working in the interests of the Liberians but are bent on their personal ventures.

Speaking to journalists over the weekend, Mr. Knight noted that the Legislators are not proactive in terms of performing their oversight responsibilities.

He decried the high level of ritualistic killing in Montserrado County and that the Legislators are not concerned about these situations.

Knight mentioned that dead bodies are found in the Streets of Monrovia and these deaths have not been investigated.

The United Methodist Church Human Rights Monitor Director further called on the Government to protect the lives of all Liberians in the country.

He noted that the pieces of information that are provided by his office are independent and factual.

He indicated that the group has monitors who document these pieces of information for publications.

Knight pointed out that the pieces of information are verified with evidence.

He noted that Liberians who do not have the financial might are always denied justice in the country,

