Liberia: Public Works Gets Praise

Liberians, mostly dried goods vendors, and motorcyclists among others have heaped praises on the Ministry of Public Works for the level of road construction in the country.

Speaking to a reporter of this medium, a motorcyclist, Jeremiah Jibbah described the government road connectivity as a worthy venture.

According to him, the ELWA's Junction is the face of Paynesville, one of the first places that is firstly seen upon arrival in the country, thus prompting the need for it to be upgraded.

"Look at the way the people are working on the road, if they finish with the work, this road will be one of the best "he noted.

Also speaking on the progress being made on the Red Light-ELWA Junction, a dried goods vendor (dealer in cloths) mentioned that the completion of the road will provide relief to Liberians.

Comfort Morris disclosed that because of the road construction, they have been unable to have a particular place to sell their market.

According to her, every time the Paynesville City Police will arrest their goods on the grounds that they are selling on the road that is under construction.

She extolled the Government of Liberia for undertaking such a notable project, through its Developmental Partners and contractors.

At the same time, the Government through the Ministry of Public Works has closed all the roads leading to the major junction to allow the contractors to effectively carry out their work.

But a taxi driver said the closing of the road was a prudent decision however wants the traffic police to regulate the movement of vehicles around the ELWA junction.

According to him, because of the lack of regulation by the police most of the taxi drivers pick up on the driveway without remorse that he is blocking the road thus preventing another movement.

He also attributed the traffic congestion in the evening hours to the marketers who are selling on the road something he said needs agent attention for public safety.

It can be noted that Public Works Minister Ruth Coker-Collins told Liberians that the corridor from Packer Paint junction to ELWA junction will be completed in May of this year.