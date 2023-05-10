Ghana: 6 Players Sent Off in Superclasico

River Plate defeated Boca Juniors 1-0 thanks to Miguel Borja's late penalty as they claimed the bragging in the Superclasico on Sunday evening inside the iconic,Estadio Monumental.

A fanatical ending to the game saw the hosts take the lead in the fourth minute of stoppage time before a brawl broke out between players from either side.

Stewards and riot police entered the field to separate the two benches as referee, Dario Herrera, showed red cards to six players and also Boca Juniors head Coach, Jorge Almiron.

The crazy ending that saw the game halted for almost 15 minutes, finally ending after the 20th minute of the normal 90 minutes.

It was the hosts who started the game on the front foot. Nacho Fernandez's shot was well saved by Boca Juniors goalkeeper, Sergio Romero, in the eighth minute with both sides showing intensity in a hotly contested affair. Neither side, however, could garner any sort of momentum as there were often fouls by either set of players in the first half.

The game looked destined for a draw before Agustin Sandez brought down Pablo Solari in the box in stoppage time. Borja stepped up, and the Colombian made no mistake from the spot sending Romero the opposite way to give his side the lead on the night.

The hosts now have 37 points from 15 games, leading the pack at the top of the table. Boca's terrible season continues with 18 points from 15 games. - worldsoccertalk.com