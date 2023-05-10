Ghana: Emirate Airlines Partners ISD to Train Government Pros

A delegation from the Information Services Department (ISD), led by the Director of the Public Relations Coordinating Division (PRCD), Mrs Ethel Codjoe Amissah, on Friday called on Madam Catherine Mary Wesley, the Country Manager, Emirates Airlines Ghana, to among others discuss arrangements to partner in training government Public Relations Officers.

The visit was to firm up an earlier discussion on areas of collaboration in partnership with Emirates Airlines on PR-related activities to foster growth between both the ISD and Emirates Airlines.

Receiving the delegation, Madam Wesley expressed her excitement and readiness to partner the ISD to train Government PROs to help boost productivity in their line of work.

According to the Country Manager, the Emirates Airlines would in January 2024 be celebrating its 20th anniversary of working in Ghana and hoped for continuous collaboration with the government in the coming years.

"I am proud of the working relations and strong commercial ties we have been able to build over the years in Ghana," she said.

The visit was also to introduce the winners of the 2022 Government PR Awards to the country manager.

The Director of PRCD, Mrs Amissah, expressed profound gratitude to the Emirates Airlines for their support towards capacity building training for government PROs.

She presented ideas on how the ISD's Public Relations Coordinating Division intends to leverage on this partnership and create an even lasting relationship with the Emirates Brand through the PROs, adding that she will ensure PROs from all over Ghana, highlight the Emirates Brand in their communications as much as possible.

On behalf of the award winners, the Overall Best PRO of the Year 2022, who doubles as the Head of Public Relations at the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry, Mr Abraham Otabil, thanked the Emirates Airlines team in anticipation of their promised continuous support for Government PROs in the discharge of their duties in Ghana.