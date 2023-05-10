Ghana: Kobi-Mensah - Olympics Need Consistency to Avoid Relegation

Accra Great Olympics Head Coach, Bismark Kobi-Mensah, says it is important to maintain some level of consistency in order to win the battle against relegation.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Kobi-Mensah said the team must be consistent with the wins because they may not realised the purpose if they win one and lose the others.

Kobi-Mensah guided Olympics to a very important 2-0 win over relegation bound, Kotoku Royals, at the Sogakope Stadium on Sunday to move a step above the relegation zone.

It was the club's 10th win of the season, a record the Head Coach hoped will spur the team on to maintain a winning streak for the rest of the games ahead."It's good that we've won because that's what is expected of us from our people. Looking at the league table, there's nothing expected of us than to win all our games if we can do that.

"So, I'm very happy that we have won, but at the end of the day we have not finished doing our work. When you win one and lose the other, you come back to square one. This is not what we need. We need to keep some level of consistency," he said.

The Wonder Club has recorded two impressive wins against Asante Kotoko and Kotoku Royals and a draw against Tamale City in their three games honoured so far in their newly adopted home ground at Sogakope.

Coach Kobi-Mensah explained to the change of environment and the high concentration levels of the players who are stared in the face by the harsh reality of relegation.

"I think there is high level of concentration and most of the players are behaving well in terms of performance. They are putting up good performances."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I think that looking at where we are now, every game must be like a cup final."

Commenting on the day's game, he described that as a tactical one.

"If you look at today's game, we were very strong tactically. We were very strong. I watched them against Aduana; they play decent football and want to keep the ball.

"We didn't allow them to play; I think we won the game through that. If you see the first half, we had a lot of chances. At the end of the day, we had the three points which is very important. We kept a clean sheet as well so it was good," he said.

On relegation fears, Coach Kobi-Mensah expressed the hope to survive but said it was important to remain focused, keep working hard and be consistent with the performances to produce the results needed to stay alive.