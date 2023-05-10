Ghana: Medeama Survive Bechem Late Onslaught... Aduana Stars Drop Points Against Karela

Tarkwa-Based Medeama SC closed the gap on leaders Aduana Stars when they beat visiting Bechem United 2-1 in their match day 30 betPawa Premier League match played at the Akoon Park, yesterday.

An 18th-minute strike from striker Jonathan Sowah was complimented by another on the 30th minute by defender Vincent Addae Atinga for Medeama, before Francis Acquah pulled one back on the 78th minute for Bechem United.

Medeama started the game with their eyes firmly fixed on overtaking Bechem United, who were second on the log with 48 points.

With their destiny in their own hands, the host resorted to fast and long balls, forcing the visitors into a defensive strategy.

On 18 minutes, they found the breakthrough when Derrick Fordjour dazzled his way through the defence of Bechem.

His shot at goal deflected off Bechem's Francis Twene and fell onto the path of striker Jonathan Sowah, who blasted the ball home for the opener.

The Bechem United players protested the goal, claiming the player scored from an offside position but referee Latif Adaari would have none of that.

Medeama kept pushing for more goals and 12 minutes after the opener, they found the back of the net again, this time through club top scorer Atinga, who reacted quickly to a clearance by Bechem United skipper Kofi Agbesimah.

Atinga headed the ball past goalkeeper Aziz Haruna Dari. However, Acquah cleared the ball off the line, only for Atinga to follow up to tap the ball over the goal line.

They held onto the lead at the break and returned in the second half probing for more.

Chances were few and far for both sides in the half but Bechem managed to pull a goal back as substitute Cephas Mantey dummied the backline of the host before threading a precise pass to striker Acquah.

The striker, with only goalkeeper Felix Kyei at his mercy, side footed the ball into the net to half the deficit with 12 minutes remaining on the clock.

The visitors after that pushed for the equaliser, but the home defended gallantly to pick their 15th win of the season, to move them to second on the log with 50 points, two points less than leaders Dormaa Aduana Stars, who drew 0-0 with Karela United at the Dormaa Park, yesterday.

Aduana fought hard to break down a composed Karela side at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa Ahenkro but failed in their effort.

Paa Kwesi Fabin made four changes to the Aduana team that was held by bottom-placed Kotoku Royals FC in the last round, with Elvis Opoku coming back into the starting lineup in place of Godfred Opoku Wakii.

Eric Kwakwa, Zakaria Mumuni, and Shaibu Iddrisu also replaced Bright Enchil, Frank Owusu, and Emmanuel Gyamfi respectively in the starting team.

They dominated the first half of the match but found the Karela rear difficult to penetrate.

Aduana continued to dominate the match in the second half but the few chances they created were thwarted by a solid Karela defence.