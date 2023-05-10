Ghana: Coalition of Muslims Supports Anti-LGBTQI+ Crusade

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations Ghana (COMOG), has resolved to support the crusade against the obnoxious practice of LGBTQI+ in Ghana.

The coalition said it was obliged to work around the clock to ensure that everything legally possible was done to prevent gayism and lesbianism and associated activities, in the country.

The group gave the assurance in a statement issued by the president of COMOG, Hajj Abdel Manan Abdel Rahman, copied the Ghanaian Times, in Accra, yesterday.

The group said it was working in collaboration with other faith-based organisations to ensure the passage of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Value bill, popularly known as the LGBTQ+ bill, currently before Parliament.

The statement said the coalition deemed it expedient to support all persons, especially Members of Parliament (MPs) of both National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), advocating the passage of the bill.

The COMOG mentioned Samuel Nartey George, MP for Prampram; Dela Adjoa Sowah, MP from Kpando; Alhassan Suhuyini, MP for Tamale North, and Emmanuel Bedzrah, MP for Ho West.

The rest are Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, MP for La Dadekotopon; Helen Adjoa Ntoso, MP for Krachi West; Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor, MP for South Dayi, and John Ntim Fordjour, MP for Assin South.

The COMOG pledged to remain non-partisan, and to protect the sanctity of the Ghanaian cultural values and posterity.

The statement appealed to NDC and NPP delegates to consider the LGBTQ+ and promotion of Ghanaian cultural values in the selection of candidates for the 2024 General Election.

"Finally, we remain resolute in the struggle, and wish all crusaders against the practice and promotion of LGBTQI+ the best of luck. COMOG is ever ready to lend its support to any individual or group in the struggle to ensure that Ghana is rid of this satanic LGBTQI+ menace," it said.

The Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, in a nutshell seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ sexual relationships and associations.

The bill also seeks to criminalise directly or indirectly, a wide range of other perceived non-heterosexual conduct among other unacceptable sexual practices.

Apart from Muslim groups, individuals and churches in Ghana have intensified pressure on parliament to pass into law the anti-LGBTQ Bill, which some private members introduced.

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, condemned LGBTQI+ and gave the assurance that the bill will be passed before the next presidential election in 2024.

He said that LGBTQI+ should not be tolerated or accepted, because it was against the cultural values of the country.

Mr Bagbin stressed that the bill, which was being handled by the (Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs) Committee will be passed before the next elections.

LGBTQI+ is an abbreviation for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer or questioning, intersex, asexual, and more.