Nigeria: Senate Condemns Benue Killings, Asks Security Agencies to Probe Attacks

The Senate has condemned the attacks that claimed many lives and destroyed properties in some communities in Benue State.

This was a sequel to a motion moved by Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South) at the plenary session on Wednesday.

At least 74 people were killed last month following clashes that erupted between farmers and herders in different communities in the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Catherine Anene, said 28 bodies were recovered at a camp for internally displaced people in Mgban Local Government Area between Friday evening and Saturday morning, some hours after the last attack was recorded.

Speaking on the attacks at the plenary, Mr Moro said many lives and properties of his people have been displaced as a result of the clashes.

He said the attacks were carried out by suspected killer herdsmen, noting that none of the perpetrators have been arrested since the incident.

The senator urged the Senate to mandate security agencies in the country to investigate the attacks and fish out the perpetrators.

He requested that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) should be directed to mobilise its officers to the affected communities to support survivors of the attacks.

Mr Moro also requested that the Senate should observe one minute of silence in memory of those that lost their lives in the attacks.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, therefore, ordered security agencies to investigate the attacks and arrest the perpetrators.

Mr Lawan also directed NEMA to mobilise its officers to the affected communities.

The upper legislative chamber also observed a minute silence in memory of the dead victims.