Nigeria: Peter Obi Condemns Social Media Attacks On Pastor Adeboye

10 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP in the 2023 general elections, Peter Obi, has condemned social media attacks on the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christain Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

He has also distanced himself and members of the Obidients family from what he described as another campaign of calumny from opposition ranks.

Obi spoke via a statement from the Obi-Datti Media Office on Wednesday.

The statement, which was signed by the Head of the Media Office, Diran Onifade reads, "Our attention has been drawn to yet another campaign of calumny emanating from opposition ranks, this time blaming 'Obidients' for recent unjustified social media attacks on the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

"We wish to state categorically that supporters of Mr Peter Obi, like their Principal, have great respect for Pastor Adeboye and therefore are not involved in any social media hounding of the revered man of God most especially over a statement he did not make.

"It has become a pattern for desperate political operatives to orchestrate a ruse and blame it on Peter Obi's supporters in furtherance of the opposition's subterfuge strategy which has failed back to back.

"We wish to appeal to fellow Nigerians to ignore the antics of election riggers who believe that demarketing Peter Obi is their sure means of keeping a stolen mandate.

"Nigerians are aware by now that issuing personal insults is not Peter Obi's character and he does not encourage his followers to engage in same."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.