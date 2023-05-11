Nigeria: Davido Proposes 'Timeless' Concert in Osun Over Adeleke's Victory

10 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Following the victory of his uncle, Ademola Adeleke at the Supreme Court, Afrobeats star, Davido is proposing to hold a musical concert in Osun State to celebrate the victory.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed Adeleke's triumph in the July 12, 2022, governorship political race in Osun State.

Davido took to Twitter to react to the victory, revealing plans to stage a concert in the state later this year.

The singer tweeted after the victory: "Timeless concert in Osun this year ?? @Tunegee ??? Cc @AAdeleke_01."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.