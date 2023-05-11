South Africa: A Dark Milestone - More Power Cuts in 2023 Than in 2022 - South African News Briefs - May 11, 2023

2023 Power Cuts Hit a Milestone, Surpass 2022 Figures

Power utility Eskom has confirmed that the amount of load shedding (caused by electricity demand not being met) in 2023 has exceeded that of 2022, reports News24. The power utility was responding to questions about a graph from the app Load Shedding Notifier, which was circulating on Twitter. It showed that the amount of load shedding, measured in gigawatt hours, would surpass that of 2022 sometime this week. Eskom is currently implementing Stage 6 load shedding.

Opposition Leader Sells R1.2 Million 'Platinum' Table for EFF Anniversary Gala

Julius Malema, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party, says he has sold a 'platinum' table worth R1.2 million as the party hosts a series of events, including a gala dinner, leading up to its 10th-anniversary celebration, reports News24. The table seats 10 people and includes branding opportunities at the venue, VIP tickets to the party's birthday bash, and a chance to interact with Malema. The proceeds from the event will go towards social outreach programmes and the EFF's anniversary rally.

South African National Roads Agency Considers New Tolls

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) is considering developing further toll roads to fund an identified R15 billion per annum shortfall to fulfill its mandate over the next decade, reports Moneyweb. Sanral general manager for communications and marketing Vusi Mona told Moneyweb that the roads agency identified a portfolio of non-toll roads that require major improvements, such as reconstruction with additional lanes, to address current service level constraints on the routes at an estimated cost of R150 billion .

