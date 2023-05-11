Nigeria: Again, Court Adjourns Peter Obi's Petition Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Court had on Monday fixed Wednesday for further hearing of Mr Obi's petition against Mr Tinubu's victory.

The Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja on Wednesday adjourned hearing in Peter Obi's petition challenging Bola Tinubu's victory as Nigeria's president-elect.

Mr Tinubu, who was the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr Obi of Labour Party (LP) in the 25 February presidential election.

A five-member panel of the court headed by Haruna Tsammani adjourned the petition until 17 May following a request by Mr Obi's lawyer.

At the resumed hearing on Wednesday, Livy Uzoukwu, Mr Obi's lead lawyer, informed the court of an agreement by lawyers to parties in the petition to file and exchange necessary documents for a smooth hearing of the substantive petition.

Respondents' lawyers - Abubakar Mahmoud (INEC), Wole Olanipekun (Mr Tinubu's lawyer), Lateef Fagbemi (APC), all Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs), confirmed Mr Ozoukwu's submissions before the court.

Mr Obi, who was the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, came third in the election.

He is, however, challenging Mr Tinubu's election as president-elect.

Mr Obi is praying the court to nullify the poll over allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act by Nigeria's electoral commission, INEC.

The Labour Party candidate also accused INEC and Mr Tinubu of manipulating the poll in favour of the latter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the court dismissed a petition by the Action Peoples Party (APP). This came after the party's lawyer, Obed Agu, announced the party's decision to withdraw the case to the court.

The development leaves Mr Tinubu with three remaining petitions against his victory to battle in court.