Nigeria: APC Suspends Gemade, Others for Anti-Party Activities

11 May 2023
Premium Times (Abuja)
The APC says Mr Gemade and others worked against the party during the recent general elections.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State has suspended former Minister of Works Barnabas Gemade from the party for alleged anti-party activities.

Austin Agada, the state APC chairman, said this at a stakeholders' meeting on Wednesday in Makurdi, the state capital.

Mr Agada said the party had also suspended Terhemba Shija and some ward officials for anti-party activities, alleging they worked against the party during the 2023 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Messrs Gemade and Shija were governorship aspirants at the last primary election that produced Hyacinth Alia as the state governorship candidate.

He said that apart from taking the party to court, Mr Gemade, a former senator, and Mr Shija, a professor, worked against the party to ensure it lost at the poll.

"Gemade lost his polling unit, ward and local government area to the opposition, and Shija colluded with PDP against the party.

"Shija is still in court and is working hand in hand with PDP to have Alia's victory at the last general election quashed at the tribunal," Mr Agada said.

The party chairman said the case had been referred to the APC fact-finding committee to advance reasons they should not be expelled from the party.

