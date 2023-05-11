Liberia: EU Commits U.S.$10 Million to Liberia's Elections

The European Union (EU) has confirmed US$10 million in funding toward the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections in October.

EU Head of Delegation to Liberia, Laurent Delahousse, says the funding will support and strengthen the capacity of the National Elections Commission (NEC) to overcome hurdles in the pending elections.

Ambassador Delahousse also reveals the EU is to sign four major financing agreements with the Government of Liberia, through the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Liberia Elections Support Project, which focuses on strengthening election financing for the successful conduct of the October 10 polls.

"Through the UNDP and the Liberia Elections Support Project, the EU is also providing additional ten million United States Dollars to strengthen the capacity of the National Elections Commission (NEC)", he says

Speaking on a local radio station in Monrovia on Tuesday, 9th May, Ambassador Delahousse expressed overwhelming confidence in the NEC to conduct free, fair, credible, and transparent elections.

He says the EU support will cover observation missions to ensure the credibility of the elections, and that ongoing discussions with stakeholders so far indicate there are glaring signs of a more inclusive and transparent process in October.