Ghana: New Inductees of CIMG Urged to Be Professionals

10 May 2023
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Managing Director of FBNBank Ghana, Mr Victor Yaw Asante, has charged new inductees of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CI MG) to be professionals and add value while practising as marketers.

He said that marketers need to relentlessly seek to understand the demands of their customers and commit to proffer the necessary solutions to them.

Mr Asante was speaking at the induction ceremony for new Chartered Marketers held over the weekend in Accra.

The event was also used to launch the CIMG Chartered Marketer, a training and learning programme that leads to the award of Chartered Marketer status, which represents an up-to-date, experienced, and qualified marketing professional.

According to Mr Asante, "as professionals, we must live by the values of the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana in delivering our mandate; we must be creative, show leadership, have integrity and be professional; all of which if well delivered, will make us very professional in our work".

"I want to encourage all those climbing up the ladder not to give up on their dreams of becoming Chartered marketers, which is the pinnacle of the profession."

The Chairman for the occasion, Prof. Emeritus Stephen Adei said, "Being a marketer is not what we do today but about the impact it will have on the future, tomorrow. I want to take this opportunity to also congratulate the new inductees to go out and make a difference because as a marketer, you are responsible for anything and everything with regards to marketing. As such, a marketer has the authority to implement decisions that are deemed to be profitable from his end".

On that night, the Chartered Institute of Marketing Ghana (CIMG) decorated existing Chartered Marketers, including Victor Yaw Asante, as Chartered Marketers.

The Chartered Marketer status is conferred on persons who achieve the highest standards in marketing knowledge, experience and enhance the skills professionally qualified marketers (ProM) need to deliver to customers, clients, employers, and the community.

The event witnessed the induction of some 71 new professional members into its fraternity.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.