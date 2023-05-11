Ghana: 7 Injured After Collapse of One-Storey Church Building At Old Bortianor

At least seven male worshippers of the Word Action Church suffered injuries when their one-storey church building collapsed at Old Bortianor near Weija in the Ga South Municipal yesterday.

The victims, one in critical condition and yet be identified were rushed to the Bortianor Polyclinic and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

The collapsed buildings, brings the number to four in the past week in Accra and some parts of the region and Tamale, resulting in the death of two persons and three others suffering injuries.

The incident brought together personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Police Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation and officials from the Ga South Municipal Assembly who rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital.

The Commanding Officer of the Weija Fire Command, Divisional Officer Grade One (DOI) Isaac Saah, confirmed these to the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

He said the Command received a distress call at 11:08am and dispatched personnel to the scene to help in rescue operations.

The Commander said they went to the scene and saw the collapsed building and rescued the victims and sent them to the hospital.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the seven victims were in the auditorium cleaning the place for evening church service when the building collapsed.

DOI Saah said, according to the victims, they were in the auditorium when they heard a loud noise outside the church and they went out to check when the building collapsed.

He said the cause of the collapse was under investigations.

Collapsed buildings recently in the country have become a concern to the public and they have called on authorities to put measures in place to address the issue to save lives and property.

Last Saturday, a six-storey building under construction at the University for Development Studies, City Campus at Sagnarigu in Tamale collapsed after a rainfall.

Last Thursday, one person died after being trapped under debris when a three-storey building collapsed at Nanakrom in the Adentan Municipality in Accra.

Another three-storey building under construction collapsed at the SDA junction at the Adenta side of La-Nkwantanang at Madina.