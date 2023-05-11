Nigerian Govt Disowns Widely Shared 'Inauguration Programme' for New President's Swearing-in

IN SHORT: A programme of activities for the swearing-in of Nigerian president-elect Bola Tinubu has been circulating on social media. Disregard it, officials say.

Posts claiming to show the activities planned for the inauguration of Nigeria's president-elect Bola Tinubu have been shared online.

Tinubu, who was declared the winner of the February 2023 presidential election, will be sworn in on 29 May. However, his rivals are challenging his victory in court.

A post shared on Facebook in May 2023 claims to list the day's programme.

Under the headline "INAUGURATION PROGRAMS" the post says that the occasion will begin with a farewell "exco meeting" on 18 May, followed by a series of events, including a pre-inauguration and end-of-term thanksgiving.

The event will apparently end on 5 June with an "assembly proclamation".

But is this official?

Inauguration programme only to be unveiled on 18 May

On 6 May, the federal government said the programme on social media was fake, in a statement signed by Willie Bassey, a government spokesperson, and reported on by national media.

It said that "various approved events for the inauguration would be held from the week commencing on 22 May". An approved programme of events would be unveiled on "18 May".

Do not make any plans based on what is being shared online.