Ghana: Recall of Polyfort Suspension in Nigeria

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced the immediate recall, in Nigeria, of all batches of Polyfort Suspension, an antacid used for the treatment of heartburn, indigestion and hyperacidity manufactured in Nigeria by Swiss Pharma Limited.

According to the FDA, its information is that the recall was due to negative results from a series of ongoing stability tests.

It said Ghana has not registered the product, however, anyone who comes across the product in trade in Ghana should report to any of the FDA's offices across the country.

"The FDA's surveillance team is actively monitoring the country's ports of entry and markets to ensure that such unregistered products are not available in the country," it added.

The authority urged the general public to check the registration status of regulated products from the FDA website, hpdaghana.gov.gh before purchasing.