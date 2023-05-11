Ghana: 37 Military Hospital Nursing and Midwifery Training College Commences Sale of Online Admission E-Voucher

10 May 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Dzifa Hukporti

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) wishes to inform the general public that the Nursing and Midwifery Training College, 37 Military Hospital has commenced the sale of online admission application e-vouchers for the 2023 Academic Year.

The application e-voucher can be obtained at all branches of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) nationwide at Two Hundred Ghana Cedis (GHȻ 200.00) per voucher.

The sale of e-vouchers started on Thursday, 4th May and will end on Friday, 30th June 2023. The closing date for the submission of all completed online applications is Friday, 7th July 2023.

GAF cautioned that no agents or individuals have been commissioned to sell the e-vouchers aside from the mentioned authorized sources.

