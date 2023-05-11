Ghana: MoYs Remembers May 9 Stadium Disaster Victims

10 May 2023
GhanaToday (Accra)
By Grace Acheampong

A solemn ceremony was held at the Accra Sports stadium to commemorate the unfortunate incident that took the lives of 127 football fans some 22 years ago in a crucial match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Ashanti Kotoko.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Mustapha Ussif, said it was an honour for him to be at the 22nd-anniversary edition of the May 9 stadium catastrophe event and that it was crucial to remember the people who lost their lives in that tragic incident.

"Today, 22 years ago, serves as Remembrance Day of the tragedy that occurred and 127 Ghanaian football fans lost their lives and 100 got injured," he noted.

Mr Ussif, who spoke under the theme "Never Again, Say No to Hooliganism," expressed conviction that the commemoration of the event annually has helped in shaping Ghana football and can attest to numerous lessons learnt from the organization of the event, adding that it has strengthened the cohesion and harmony in the sports fraternity.

He urged football fans to draw lessons from the terrible occurrence 22 years ago to prevent a repetition.

The Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof. Peter Twumasi, commended the government for making significant investments in the various sports facilities to guarantee that accidents like the May 9 calamity would never occur at our football games or other sporting events.

He advised football fans to eschew tendencies that may lead to such unfortunate incidents.

He stated that the GFA would continue to collaborate with all significant parties to guarantee the ongoing safety of all spectators at the various stadiums at all times.

Read the original article on GhanaToday.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 GhanaToday. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.