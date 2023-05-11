Sierra Leone: PPRC Receives Office Equipment From Development Partners

In order to support the work of the commission, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), European Union (EU) and Irish Aid on Tuesday, 2nd May, donated some office equipment to the Political Parties Regulations Commission (PPRC).

The donation ceremony took place at the Commission's conference room, Lamina Sankoh Street in Freetown.

The donated items include 16 laptop computers, 1 all-terrain vehicle, internet connectivity equipment, 75 conference chairs and table, 1 generator, 2 air conditioning units, 8 sets of tables and chairs for the new PPRC offices.

Executive Secretary for PPRC, Olushogo A. David, welcomed and thanked the partners for their continued support and said the items given to them will make their work easier.

He said the mandate of the commission is to regulate, monitor and supervise the conduct of political parties, adding that they will make sure that they deliver on their mandates and continue contributing to peaceful, credible, inclusive and multi-party elections in June.

"I will not be afraid to mention here that the commission now has one of the biggest conference rooms with more furniture and IT equipment in Freetown," he said.

While handing over the items to PPRC on behalf of development partners, Resident Representative from UNDP, Pa Lamin Beyai said as the general elections are fast approaching and preparations are gathering momentum, they are fully committed to supporting the elections management bodies in the 24 June elections in a peaceful, transparent, and inclusive environment.

He said they are also committed to supporting institutional stakeholders like the PPRC so that they can discharge their duties in optimal and efficient conditions. He added that as per their Electoral Assistance Project, they have worked to strengthen the PPRC's capacities.

I am pleased to report that our partnership has been fruitful. We have already provided technical support for redesigning the PPRC corporate website. We have also helped to organize leadership, dialogue, and negotiation training programmes for women and youth political party leaders. With UNDP assistance, UN Women have also organized training courses for aspiring women candidates promoting public speaking, fund-raising, management, and leadership skills. Today, we are convened to witness the handover of ICT material and office furniture to support the PPRC's essential mission further," he said.

He continued that with the expanded role of the PPRC, they consider it critical that the mandate is applied with the aim of ensuring a level playing field for all political parties and in a transparent manner to continue to foster and enhance public trust in the institution.

"We are confident that this contribution will help the PPRC fulfil its role and successfully meet these elections' operational and logistical challenges. We intend to collaborate constructively and transparently with you as we near, during, and after 24 June," he said.

After receiving the donated items from development partners, the PPRC Executive Secretary said they will make sure that they take good care of the items and it will capacity their work, increase their access to so many areas.