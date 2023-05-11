Sierra Leone: UN Family Mourns Former Resident Coordinator, Sunil Saigal,

"It is with great sadness that we received the news of the passing of my predecessor, the former UN Resident Coordinator (RC) to Sierra Leone, Mr. Sunil Saigal," a statement from the UN Resident Coordinator, Dr.Babatunde Ahinsi , reads.

Sunil, who was born in Denmark, was the UN RC and UNDP Resident Representative to Sierra Leone from April 2016 to September 2020. He was also the Principal Coordinator of UNDP's Response to the Ebola outbreak.

Dr.Babatunde states that "Sunil is unanimously remembered in Sierra Leone by partners and former colleagues for his down-to-earth and collegial disposition, his exceptional dedication to the advancement of the well-being and rights of vulnerable populations, his strong commitment to the values of the UN, and as a good team captain, who skilfully harnessed the assets of all team members to ensure the UN's sustained support for Sierra Leone's quest for the SDGs.

"He will sorely be missed by colleagues and partners that he worked with during his tour of duty to Sierra Leone, his family, friends, and other loved ones. On behalf of the UN Country Team, I convey my deepest condolences to his family.May the departed soul of our former colleague rest in peace," he mourned.