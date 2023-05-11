Sierra Leone: Judge Extends C4c's Interim Injunction

Justice Simeon Alieu has extended the interim injunction he earlier granted restraining the Transitional Interim National Officers Elections Committee (TINEOC) and servants or agents of the Coalition for Change {C4C} party.

The injunction is to restraint C4C officials from conducting any party activity or elections for the appointment of executive members and from conducting any national conference.

Earlier, Lawyer S.P Sesay on behalf of the substantive Counsel, HM Gavao, applied for an extension of the restraint, which had earlier expired.

On the other hand, the Respondent Counsel, J.J Campbell, opposed to such extension, which he said will affect thousands, if not millions of people.

The injunction is contained in a five point order dated 14th April 2023 and is pending on the hearing and determination of the application on 26th April 2023.

The originating motion filed by Gevao and Partners on behalf of Sylvanus Tamba Saidu and Mohamed Yero Bah is seeking for the annulment of all decisions and conduct of the Transitional Interim National Officers Elections Committee (TINEOC) and agents of the Coalition for Change (C4C) party for failure to comply with provisions of the party's 2017 constitution.

The claimants are also seeking for the court to declare null and void and illegitimate all executive members elected from all elections conducted and or selected or appointed by the TINEOC of the C4C.

The Plaintiffs in their ten point notice of motion dated 13th April 2023 requested that the court grants an interlocutory injunction against the defendants from appointing or conducting any party executive officers' elections or conducting any party activity until the final resolve of the issue raised and for the Political Parties Regulation Commission {PPRC} be compelled to supervise all the affairs of the Coalition for Change party.

In a 23 point affidavit in support of the motion, one of the Petitioners, Sylvanus Tamba Saidu, who said he was the C4C Chairman for Kailahun district and Constituency 010 Parliamentary Nominee for the 2018 elections, alleged that as a result of the activities, conducts and decisions of the party's Transitional Interim National Officers Elections Committee {TINEOC}, it has deprived other potential members the benefit of contesting and actively participating in the affairs of the party. The matter has been adjourned to 4th May 2023.