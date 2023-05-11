Sierra Leone: Education Ministry Explains Why Over 7,000 Left Out On WASSCE Exam

The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education has revealed that the reason why over 7,000 students were left out on the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) this year was as a result of the fact that school principals failed to upload eligible candidates for the 2023 exams.

According to the ministry, the entry portal officially closed on the 31st March, but as a result of numerous engagements with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) International, they were able to persuade them for an extension of the portal to April.

The ministry went on to state that even though a total of 228, 171 candidates were registered for this year's exams, 7,450 have few or no chances of attempting the exams as a result of the issue . The Ministry has pleaded with affected candidates to exercise patience and put their trust in them as they find solutions to the issue.

WAEC is the body responsible for conducting public exams in Sierra Leone, Liberia, The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria. The body has already successfully conducted exams for Primary school pupils last Saturday.