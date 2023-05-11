Sierra Leone: SLMA - Possible Flooding in Sierra Leone This Year

The Sierra Leone Metrological Agency (SLMet) has in a press release warned that citizens should brace themselves for heavy downpour of rains that might lead to flooding this year.

According to Gabriel Kpaka, Director at SLMet, there will be flooding except citizens try to take mitigating measures. He added that authorities should be proactive to clean blocked gutters in major cities in order to avoid urban flooding.

SLMet also warned that the country will experience strong and dusty winds together with thunderstorms and lightning. The Agency suggested that locals should avoid dwelling in flood prone areas, engage in the maintenance of dams and roads infrastructure and clean sewer channels among other things.

Kpaka said rainfall this year will be reduced with below average in the wettest months -June, July and August, adding that the data was from the current configuration and future of the ocean surface data taken from 1992 up to 2022.

The SLMet director ended by stating that there are late onset of rain across the country with little dry spells except for the Northeastern District of Koinadugu.

He clarified that the deficit will be from the overall rainfall and not the number of rainy days. Kpaka explained that the dry spells will affect farmers who would have to wait for at least 10 days to start their planting season in the country.