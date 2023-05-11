Liberia: Statement On Industrial Action By Some Employees

In the early morning hours of Wednesday May 10, 2023, some employees of ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) in Yekepa and Buchanan engaged in industrial action, stalling the company's production and operations in both locations, posing a risk to our employees. As we monitor the situation closely, the safety and security of our employees, the community, and our contractors will continue to be of top priority. We are in contact with the Ministry of Labor and representatives of the workers' union. The Ministry has scheduled a meeting with all parties to which we hope to find a resolution for all parties involved.