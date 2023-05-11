Liberia: Wanted Criminal Grabbed

Francis S. Fayiah, who stole thousands of United States Dollars from Mano Manufacturing Company, (MANCO) has been arrested by International Security-INTERPOL.

Fayiah worked for MANO Manufacturing Company as a salesman whose job was to take orders, supervise deliveries, and collect money from customers. Products such as vegetable cooking oil, Clora, soap, Alcohol, candles, etc. were delivered regularly to customers in Margibi, Bong and Nimba Counties. Last July 2022, after delivery, and receiving payment, suspect Fayiah failed to report back to the Office of Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO).

After a series of urgent calls to workmates, and customers, the Company shockingly found out that he had fled the country to an unknown location. The Management informed the Liberia National Police which in return informed INTERPOL of the possible arrest. After nearly a year of intense search, Fayiah was finally located and arrested in Elubo, Ghana, the Border Town located between Ghana and Ivory Coast.

"We had the photos of Fayiah all over. So, our counterparts in Ghana were on the alert daily. When he got to the border to cross into Ivory Coast, he was arrested by the Ghanaian security," a top security officer told the media.

Prior to him escaping, he was sponsored by the Company in providing free housing.

Fayiah was a player on the Mighty Barrolle Basketball Team, sponsored by Mano Manufacturing Company (MANCO). As an extra incentive, he was also on the Management's Educational Scholarship Program.

Faiyah landed at the Roberts International Airport in Margin on Asky Airline at about 5:20.

He was escorted to Liberia in handcuff by Interpol agents from Ghana.

He appeared failed and dejected. Several onlookers expressed shock and dismay at his attitude.

"Why will such a young man do such a thing? This is bad. See what he has done. A complete disgrace to him and his family" one onlooker at the arrival hall told journalists.

Speaking to journalists in handcuff at the airport, Faiyah denied stealing money from the company.