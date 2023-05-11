Ghana: NYA Hands Over Renovated Abume D/a Primary School Building to Community

Abume — The National Youth Authority (NYA) has handed over the newly renovated Abume D/A Primary School building, to the chiefs and people of the Abume community in the Volta Region.

The project was executed under the infrastructure module of the NYA's National Youth Volunteer Programme (NYVP) which seeks to encourage youth participation in national development through voluntary activities.

It is designed to coordinate volunteer activities in the country and seeks to implement 13 modules with an objective of developing active citizens, foster national cohesion and create opportunities for skills development among young people.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NYA, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide said ensuring access to quality education was among the top most priorities of the government, as education contributes significantly to development.

He noted that irrespective of the location of any educational facility, the environment for teaching and learning needed to be conducive enough for learning.

This, he said was the reason why the NYA would continue to give its best in bringing the youth on board to help the government to achieve its major objectives.

He revealed that volunteers under the NYVP availed themselves to undertake the renovation works of the classrooms.

Mr Hadzide expressed gratitude to the team of volunteers for supporting the project while calling on the youth to join the NYVP to prove how patriotic they were.

The NYA also donated five laptop computers to the school to support it with its Information Communication Technology (ICT) lessons.

The headmistress of the school, Madam Edith Nyawoameh, expressed gratitude to the NYA for the gesture and assured the facility would be well maintained.

The Deputy District Director of Education, Asuogyaman District, on his part assured that the edifice would be put to good use.

He also urged teachers to ensure there was significant improvement in the academic performance of pupils to reflect the change in the school.

Chief of Abume, Torgbui Du Sornu II, thanked the NYA for undertaking such a project within the Abume community, adding that the new development would increase enrollment of pupils in the school.

He also appealed to the government to help give the kindergarten department of the school a major facelift as that section was in a deplorable state.