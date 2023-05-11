Nigeria: Falz Seeks Prayers As He Undergoes Surgery in UK

11 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Popular Nigerian rapper, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz, has undergone knee surgery in the United Kingdom.

The songwriter took to his Instagram page to narrate how he sustained an injury on his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Falz said he was playing football in November 2022 when he sustained the knee injury.

He added that the surgery was conducted on May 2, 2023, at a medical facility in London.

"Current situation. It's a whole journey to being 100% back. Say a prayer for me," he wrote in the caption.

"Today is the 26th of November 2022. I am walking with a little bit of a limb. Few days ago, on the 23rd, I went to play football and I sustained a knee injury," he said in the video.

"This is November 30, 2022. About a week since I tore my ACL. To be honest I didn't know what the hell happened on the day. I just knew it felt really painful. MRI (magnetic resonance imagine) result came back and it showed that it is a complete tear on my ACL. I have been advised to go into surgery to fix it.

"About 1.5 hrs later. ACL reconstruction done under local + general aesthetic."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.