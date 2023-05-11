Nigeria: NLC, TUC Express Concern Over Non-Payment of Zamfara Civil Servants

The Zamfara chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have expressed dismay with the state government over non-payment of the salary of civil servants for two consecutive months.

This is contained in a statement jointly signed in Gusau on Wednesday by the state NLC and TUC chairmen, Sani Halliru and Saidu Mudi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bello Matawalle recently at the 2023 May Day celebration, assured that his administration would pay all outstanding salaries to civil servants in the state before handing to the governor-elect on May, 29.

"Series of issues prevailed and meetings were vigorously held in respect of the above subject matter involving all the stakeholders on the best way to handle the matter with maturity and understanding between the state government and two labour unions."

"The two labour centres condemned perceived nonchallant attitude of the state government to pay salary of its workers for two months of March and April.

"Having patiently waited for the salary to be paid, the two labour centres, therefore, as a matter of responsibility, requests the state government to save lives of workers and their families with immediate effect.

"The leaders of the two workers unions have expressed serious concern on the condition of the state civil servants.

"We crave for your indulgence, support and cooperation as we move to fight for your rights; therefore we urge you to be more patient and persevere.

"We will not relent until your salary is paid Insha Allah", the labour leaders said.