Nigeria: Bandits Fleeing Zamfara Military Operations Escaping to Kaduna - Residents

Residents of Kaduna villages have raised the alarm that bandits fleeing from military operations in Zamfara State are escaping to their areas to seek refuge in nearby forests.

Villagers in remote communities along the Zamfara-Kaduna border towns have reported the sighting of the bandits.

Some of the villagers in Damari village, Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State said the bandits arrived in the afternoon.

A resident, who identified himself as Saeed Damari, revealed that the bandits had been arriving at the nearby Kuduru Forest since Tuesday.

"When the bandits were seen entering the main town, villagers started running but the bandits rode through in haste," he said.

Another resident who simply identified himself as Shagari said the bandits operating around the town have threatened to abduct any farmer found working in the farm.

"Farming is the main source of livelihood for the people of Birnin Gwari. The recent influx of bandits in the area poses a significant threat to the safety and livelihood of the villagers," he said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Mohammed Jalige, said the command would protect the lives and property of the villagers.

He added that the fleeing bandits would not be allowed to terrorise the villagers.