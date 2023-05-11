Rwanda to Replace Two Police Contingents in Central African Republic, South Sudan

Rwanda National Police (RNP) will effective this Thursday, May 11, start the rotation of its two contingents serving under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Central African Republic (MINUSCA), and South Sudan (UNMISS).

On Wednesday, May 10, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) in charge of Operations, Vincent Sano briefed the two contingents set up to be deployed.

Discipline and professionalism, he emphasized, should not be compromised throughout their tour-of-duty.

Rwanda Formed Police Unit One-Eight (RWAF PU1-8) contingent of 240 officers under the command of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mudathir Twebaze, will replace RWAF U1-7 in Malakal, Upper Nile State under the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

Rwanda Protection Support Unit-Eight (RWAPSU-8) commanded by SSP Gilbert Safari, will replace RWAPSU-7 in Bangui, Central African Republic (CAR).

"You were all selected from different units, trained for this mission on what is expected from each one of you as an individual Police officer and as a contingent.

Based on your policing career, training and the skills; you are well equipped and ready for national duty," DIGP Sano said.

He reminded them that any unprofessional character by one officer also taints the image of an entire unit and the country.

"Know what you stand for as a Rwandan Police officer...as the mirror of your country. You are a professional unit that is up to the peacekeeping task.

Respect the local people, make them feel safe, have a humanitarian heart and support them through human security innovations," he reiterated.

The Deputy Police Chief emphasized team spirit and supporting each other, respect, engaging in quick impact projects for the wellbeing of the local people, promotion of human rights, force protection, sanitation and hygiene, and maintenance of contingent owned equipment, as key factors for a successful peacekeeping mission.

The Protection Support Unit is one of the four Rwanda Police contingents deployed under MINUSCA.

The Rwanda Formed Police Unit One RWAFPU-1 also of 140 officers, operates in Bangui.

Rwanda FPU-2 is deployed in Kaga Bandoro, more than 300kms from Bangui, while Rwanda FPU-3 of 180 officers operates in Bangassou, about 725 kms South East of the capital.

Rwanda also maintains two contingents in South Sudan. The FPU-3, a female dominated contingent of 160 officers, operates in the capital Juba.