Rwanda: Central African Republic Prime Minister Recognizes Rwandan Police Peacekeepers

The Prime Minister of Central African Republic (CAR), Felix Moloua, awarded certificates to officers of Rwanda Protection Support Unit (RWAPSU) in recognition of their professional and dedicated service to ensure his security.

The awarding ceremony was held on Tuesday, May 16, at the Prime Minister's office in the capital, Bangui.

It was attended by other high profile government and UN officials in CAR.

The recognized unit is part of the Rwanda PSU-7 contingent which has concluded it's one year tour-of-duty under the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in CAR (MINUSCA).

The Prime Minister thanked the government of Rwanda for its "willingness to help Central African Republic in its reconstruction process."

He appreciated the Rwanda PSU-7 for their dedication and sacrifice to ensure security in CAR and particularly ensuring his safety.

"You have always been there for me over the last 12 months; you have been with me in all my travels. I am grateful to you," PM Moloua said as he wished them safe return back to their families.

The PSU-7 contingent commander, Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vincent B. Habintwari, thanked the Prime Minister for the support and encouragement to successfully accomplish their mandate.

He also thanked the CAR security forces for the "friendly collaboration."

"The good collaboration and support facilitated us to accomplish our mission. Thank you," CSP Habintwari said.

CSP Habintwari was, in April, named by MINUSCA as the 'Best Contingent Commander.' The recognition was attributed to the "good performance based on discipline, availability, commitment and professionalism" that characterized his contingent since its deployment in the mission area on May 20, 2022.

MINUSCA defined him as a "very committed and available senior officer, who has been able to maintain order and discipline within his unit."

The Rwanda Protection Support Unit is largely charged with ensuring protection for high profile government and UN officials, including the Prime Minister, President of the National Assembly, Minister of State in charge of Justice, and MINUSCA Head of Police component.