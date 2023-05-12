Mali: Tinariwen to Release New Album May 19 and Launch Tour May 27

In 2022, Mali's pioneering Tuareg rock band, Tinariwen, had to cancel their 20-date North American tour at the last moment due to visa issues. After more than a month of effort, they were denied in the final moments, yet another example of how the tightening of U.S. INS processes are badly affecting international artists.

But, the good news is they are expected to launch a new tour starting May 27, 2023, at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. (See full tour itinerary below)

More good news. On May 19, Tinariwen releases a long-awaited ninth album, Amatssou, their first in four years. The publicity notes, "The band was originally supposed to record at Jack White's studio in Nashville in 2021 with legendary producer Daniel Lanois--both huge fans of the group--but the pandemic prevailed. So, Tinariwen recorded Amatssou from a tent in the Southern Algeria desert (Tassili N'Ajjer National Park), which is also a UNESCO site (pretty epic), with guest players, producers and collaborators beaming in from all over the world. Lanois ended up producing and playing on two songs."

To get us in the mood, the band has released three songs on YouTube, including the latest, "Anemouhagh," just out yesterday. Here they are. Enjoy, and don't miss the band live if they come within 100 miles of you! You never know when the next chance will be...

Thumbnail and banner photos by Marie Planeille.

Tinariwen 2023 Tour Dates

Sat. May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

Tue. May 30 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Wed. May 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

Fri. June 2 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater

Sat. June 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater

Mon. June 5 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Tue. June 6 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

Wed. June 7 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Sat. June 10 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

Mon. June 12 - Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken

Wed. June 14 - Florence, IT @Ultravox

Thu. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden

Fri. June 16 - Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour

Sun. June 18 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival

Thu. June 22 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Sat. June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Mon. 26 - Lille, FR @ Splendid

Wed. June 28 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

Thu. June 29 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

Sat. July 1 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

Sun. July 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran

Tue. July 4 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

Fri. July 7 - Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival

Tue. July 11 - Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles

Thu. July 13 - London, UK @ Somerset House

Sat. July 15 - Bristol, UK @ SWX

Mon. July 17 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

Wed. July 19 - Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2

Sat. July 22 - Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival

Tue. 25 - Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival

Sat. July 29 - Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festival