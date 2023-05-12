Mali: Tinariwen to Release New Album May 19 and Launch Tour May 27

In 2022, Mali's pioneering Tuareg rock band, Tinariwen, had to cancel their 20-date North American tour at the last moment due to visa issues. After more than a month of effort, they were denied in the final moments, yet another example of how the tightening of U.S. INS processes are badly affecting international artists.
But, the good news is they are expected to launch a new tour starting May 27, 2023, at the Old Town School of Folk Music in Chicago. (See full tour itinerary below)
More good news. On May 19, Tinariwen releases a long-awaited ninth album, Amatssou, their first in four years. The publicity notes, "The band was originally supposed to record at Jack White's studio in Nashville in 2021 with legendary producer Daniel Lanois--both huge fans of the group--but the pandemic prevailed. So, Tinariwen recorded Amatssou from a tent in the Southern Algeria desert (Tassili N'Ajjer National Park), which is also a UNESCO site (pretty epic), with guest players, producers and collaborators beaming in from all over the world. Lanois ended up producing and playing on two songs."
To get us in the mood, the band has released three songs on YouTube, including the latest, "Anemouhagh," just out yesterday. Here they are. Enjoy, and don't miss the band live if they come within 100 miles of you! You never know when the next chance will be...
Thumbnail and banner photos by Marie Planeille.
Tinariwen 2023 Tour Dates
Sat. May 27 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
Tue. May 30 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
Wed. May 31 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
Fri. June 2 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theater
Sat. June 3 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theater
Mon. June 5 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Tue. June 6 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
Wed. June 7 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
Sat. June 10 - Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
Mon. June 12 - Rubigen, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
Wed. June 14 - Florence, IT @Ultravox
Thu. June 15 - Milan, IT @ Triennale Garden
Fri. June 16 - Turin, IT @ Hiroshima Mon Amour
Sun. June 18 - Dublin, IE @ Body & Soul Festival
Thu. June 22 - Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg
Sat. June 24 - Glastonbury, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
Mon. 26 - Lille, FR @ Splendid
Wed. June 28 - Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
Thu. June 29 - Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
Sat. July 1 - Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
Sun. July 2 - Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyran
Tue. July 4 - Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
Fri. July 7 - Bilbao, ES @ BBK Live Festival
Tue. July 11 - Arles, FR @ Les Suds Arles
Thu. July 13 - London, UK @ Somerset House
Sat. July 15 - Bristol, UK @ SWX
Mon. July 17 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
Wed. July 19 - Bermingham, UK @ Institute 2
Sat. July 22 - Cheshire, UK @ Bluedot Festival
Tue. 25 - Vigo, SP @ Terraceo Festival
Sat. July 29 - Luxey, FR @ Musicalarue Festival