South Africa Takes the 'Mzansi' Experience to Abuja in Celebration of 29 Years of Democracy and Bilateral Ties

In celebration of 29 years of diplomatic and bilateral relationship between Nigeria and South Africa, South African Tourism hosted Nigerians to its inaugural South Africa Week 2023 recently to celebrate the milestone.

The week-long event celebrated South Africa's democracy and affairs showcased through food, music and business relationships fostered over the years.

Nigeria and South Africa have enjoyed bilateral relationships that are evident in entertainment, sports, fashion, business and most especially tourism. Many Nigerians take South Africa as a preferred destination for academic study, vacationing, conferences or even to find love. And South African Tourism is delighted to further the relationship by declaring South Africa open to Nigerians and its friends.

South Africa Week is a call on Nigerians to come, discover and fall in love with the diversity and culture that makes South Africa a global holiday and business destination.

The South African High Commissioner to Nigeria, Thami Nseleku in an interview at the event explained that due to Covid, the South African day had not held in the past few years. He said that due to that reason the South African consulate decided to host a week-long event to celebrate all aspects of the bilateral relationships, towards bringing the two countries closer.

Highlights of the week were business and investment roundtables with like minds, a golf tournament, art, and culture showcase crowned by an evening of socializing, food, and music.

Deputy Director, South African Affairs division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ibiyemi Ajiboye-Peters stated that "Nigeria and South Africa, will continue to collaborate and explore avenues to monitor bilateral commitment, broaden areas of mutual interest and deepen brotherly ties."

While celebrating the diversity of the rainbow country in Nigeria, the 2023 South Africa week was designed to also position South Africa as the preferred destination for tourism, education, and business endeavours in Nigeria.

Diplomatic relations between Nigeria and South Africa came to formal existence in 1994. That led to the establishment of the countries' respective high commissions; first in Abuja in 1995 and in Tshwane in 1996 respectfully followed by the opening of bilateral relations between both countries.