Burkina Faso/Nigeria: Burkina Faso Edges Golden Eaglets Out of Afcon, World Cup

11 May 2023
Leadership (Abuja)

Burkina Faso's Young Etalons took the few opportunities that came their way to defeat Nigeria 2-1 in a gritty Africa U17 Cup quarter-final duel in Algiers on Thursday.

Defeat meant elimination from the tournament, and end to a U17 FIFA World Cup ticket ambition for the five-time world champions, who created far more opportunities but were either denied by the sticks or by the brilliant goalkeeper Isidore.

Charles Agada, who scored Nigeria's first goal against South Africa in their last group phase in Constantine on Saturday, wasted an opportunity as early as the second minute, and Abubakar Abdullahi, another scorer from the 3-2 defeat of South Africa, hit a scorching shot that rocked the crossbar with seven minutes gone.

Agada also hit the upright from a tussle inside the box on the quarter-hour, and was then denied by the opposing goalkeeper with seven minutes left in the first period.

In the 40th minute, Jeremiah Olaleke saved the Eaglets' blushes by heading the ball away on the goal-line with goalkeeper Richard Odoh stranded, but the same player was culpable when his howler inside the box, after Odoh had parried an inswinger, let in Aboubacar Camara to put Burkina Faso ahead on the dot of half time.

Eleven minutes into the second half, the Young Etalons were further ahead when Camara slotted past Odoh from the penalty spot following a foul on Souleymane Alio - the player who scored two goals against Cameroon to dump out the Cup holders and get the Burkinabes to the last eight.

Abubakar Abdullahi pulled one back for Nigeria in the 67th minute, after good work from the left by Favour Daniel and Emmanuel Michael. But it all proved a bridge too far as the Burkinabes held on to claim a famous victory, and a place in the AFCON semi finals and the FIFA World Cup.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.