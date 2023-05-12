Nigeria: Govt Will Ensure Completion of Oguta/Orashi River Dredging - Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the federal government is fully committed to the dredging of the Oguta/Orashi River in Imo to Degema as a proposed sea route to the Atlantic Ocean.

Speaking while flagging off the project at the bank of the river in Oguta on Thursday, Osinbajo said that the project would among other things connect waterways to hinterlands as well as expand Nigeria's shipping and agricultural sectors.

He added that the project would expand Nigeria's free trade zone and aid her contributed quota to trade in Africa and the world.

He enjoined Nigerians to join hands with the Imo Government and Nigerian Navy to see the project to fruition.

Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma, who described the project as a legacy, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his support in the recovery of Imo from the hands of bandits.

He said that the project would be executed through Public-Private-Partnership (PPP), adding that it would create additional employment opportunities for Imo people.

"This project is a harbinger of several other multifaceted projects encapsulated in the socioeconomic development of Imo with the capacity to equip the South East with a robust and self-sufficient economy.

"We will establish an industrial cluster in the area to aid economic activities and for the records, Imo and the private sector will fund the project in close synergy with the Nigerian Navy," he said.

Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, thanked the president for the leverage to build the capacity of the Nigerian Navy and the military at large.

Also, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the project would provide the enabling environment for wealth generation and brisk movement of goods and services.

He called for a quick dredging of the access route for the provision of effective hydrographic services.

President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, described the dredging as a dream come true and urged the government to speedily actualise the project.

"The entire Igboland is happy, Igbo in the diaspora are grateful and ready to contribute to the funding of the project if need be," he said.

He, however, called on the president to actualise the release of detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, before the end of his tenure.

He assured that the Igbo had no intention to secede from Nigeria.

The event was attended by prominent traditional rulers, among them the Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe, and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

Other dignitaries were the Minister for Trade and Investment, Alhaji Muazu Sambo; former Imo governor, Chief Ikedi Ohakim; former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Maurice Iwu; officials of the Imo government and top officials of the Nigerian Navy.

The highlight of the event was a dance performance on the river by host communities of the Oguta/Orashi River.