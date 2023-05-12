Nigeria: Lagos Will Experience Better Governance - Sanwo-Olu's Wife

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has assured residents of the state that it will be repositioned for better governance in the next four years.

The governor's wife gave the assurance g at a one day seminar for sanitation and security for market leaders and stakeholders in the state, organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) in conjunction with the state's Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs held at Epe Local Government Secretariat, Itamarun Epe.

She said the effort is to evaluate the state of markets across the five administrative divisions of the state and ensure that markets in Lagos state become models for other markets in Nigeria.

"The Office of the First Lady of Lagos State with the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) has collaborated with the Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs to reach out to all market stakeholders across the state to ensure safety and hygiene in our markets.

"This is because we cannot stop talking about security, safety, and hygiene in our markets as these activities enable the success of any market. The markets remain the only place where we source most of our consumables, therefore we cannot afford to compromise on hygiene or safety. This also necessitated our relentless efforts to the sensitization of market leaders and stakeholders." she said

Mrs. Sanwo-Olu stressed that security of markets should form part of the primary responsibility amongst others in order to prevent anyone or groups, planning to disturb the peace of the state.

She therefore urged market leaders in about 382 registered markets to pay attention to every activity in the markets and put structures in place to safeguard the markets from attacks, fire outbreaks, epidemics and other vices that can distort the tranquillity that our dear State enjoys.

Earlier in his welcome address, the special adviser to the governor on local government and community affairs, Mr Bolaji Kayode, applauded the wife of the governor for her commitment to ensuring Lagos markets align with the global standard.

Robert said the past six editions of the seminar had helped to regularise the market space which has led to the level of compliance in the concerns for market sanitation and security