Burkina Faso/Nigeria: Burkina Faso Snatch World Cup Ticket Away From Nigeria's Golden Eaglets

In a dramatic twist at the ongoing U-17 Africa Cup of Nations in Algeria, Nigeria's Golden Eaglets were ousted by Burkina Faso in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Algiers on Thursday.

Despite a flurry of opportunities and dominating possession, the Nigerian team were unable to convert their chances into goals, culminating in a disappointing 2-1 defeat.

Fiery start

Nduka Ugbade's boys started like a house on fire but were undone by their own lack of precision and the outstanding performance of Burkina Faso's goalkeeper.

Just two minutes into the game, Charles Agada made a promising effort from close range, only to be denied by the keeper.

In the 8th minute, Abubakar Abdullahi's stunning long-range attempt rattled the crossbar, but the scoreline remained stubbornly goalless.

Agada's efforts were again frustrated in the 15th minute, with the woodwork denying him a goal from six yards out.

The Eaglets continued to pile on the pressure but were unable to break the deadlock.

In the 44th minute, disaster struck for Nigeria. A missed clearance by Tochukwu Ogboji was capitalised on by Burkina Faso's Aboubacar Camara, who gave his team the lead just before the halftime whistle.

Second half

The start of the second half saw no let-up in Nigeria's determination, but the tide had turned.

In the 55th minute, Ogboji committed a penalty, giving Burkina Faso a golden opportunity to extend their lead.

Camara, the scorer of the first goal, stepped up and coolly slotted home from the spot in the 56th minute.

Nigeria's response came in the 67th minute when Abubakar Abdullahi found the back of the net, bringing the scoreline to 2-1.

The Golden Eaglets rallied and continued to press, with a goal-bound header from Daniel in the 72nd minute tipped over the bar by the Burkina Faso goalkeeper.

Unfortunately for Nigeria, their efforts were not enough to overcome the deficit.

The 2-1 defeat to Burkina Faso means the Golden Eaglets will miss out on the semi-finals of the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and the U-17 World Cup later this year.