Ghana: Information Minister Urges Collaboration Among RTI Framework Organs

The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has admonished the three organs of the Right to Information (RTI) framework to collaborate and work together to strengthen RTI in Ghana.

The organs according to the Minister are the Supply Side (ATI Division), the Demand Side (the general public) and the regulatory side (RTI Commission)

He made this call during a meeting with Heads of Divisions of the Information Services Department at the Access to Information Division (ATID) in Accra on Wednesday.

He stated that none of the organs of the RTI framework facilitated by the Ministry of Information is independent of the other hence the need for the continuous collaboration.

The Minister who was full of commendations for the organs of the RTI framework seized the opportunity to highlight the specific roles these organs played in making RTI a success.

"It must be made clear from the outset that the ATI Division is different from the Right to Information Commission.

"The Commission is the independent regulatory body established by Section 40 of the Right to Information Act, 2019 (ACT 989). The ATI Division is the body created to fulfill the supply obligation under Section 3 of the Act," he emphasised

He highlighted that there is no confusion of roles between the RTIC and ATID saying "these establishments are complementary in the performance of their functions and with the mutual interest of ensuring that every person with the right to access information enjoys that right to the fullest."

On her part, the head of the Access to Information Division (ATID) Dr Winifred Nafisa Mahama disclosed that the ministry, through the ATI Division, and in consultation with the RTI Commission, was working to operationalise an Online Records Management System (ORMS) to enable applicants to apply for information online.

She noted that the system would aid information officers in keeping accurate records and increase efficiency.