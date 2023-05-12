Ghana: Constitutional Review Consultative Committee Holds First Meeting

The newly inaugurated Constitutional Review Consultative Committee has held its first meeting to review the 2011 report of the Constitutional Review on Wednesday in Accra.

The Committee also sought to review submissions, proposals, and the Constitutional Review Commission's Report as well as make recommendations to the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and its partners and collaborators such as the NCCE, ACET, IEA, CDD, IDEG, NDPC among others.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Evans Aggrey Darko, noted that the Ministry would provide administrative support to the newly inaugurated consultative committee to ensure that the exercise was executed successfully.

According to him, the Ministry had created a research team to accumulate all lectures, articles, views, comments and recommendations on the constitutional review from 2010 to date, he urged the committee not to renege on their obligation.

The Chief Director pointed out that ACET together with the ministry would provide financial support to the committee.

On logistics, Dr Aggrey Darko pointed out that the Ministry would provide the committee with all the resources that would let them succeed.

He tasked the research team to create a WhatsApp group for the committee for information sharing and urged them to produce a report in all their meetings.

On her part, the Chairperson, Mrs. Clara Kowlaga Kasser-Tee from the University of Ghana Law School noted that the committee would create sub-committees after the creation of the WhatsApp group for the division of labor.

She further directed that information on all constitutional review activities should be sent by the research teams to the committee via WhatsApp and email.

The Chairman tasked the research team to make available the relevant stakeholders and set a timeline to receive any additional stakeholders to the existing list.

She implored the research team to put together all reports on constitutional review activities and place them under relevant themes and report back to the committee.