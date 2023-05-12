Ghana: MoCD Climaxes National Girls - in-ICT

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has climaxed the National Girls-In-ICT celebration organized by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalization (MoCD) Ghana at the Damango Community Centre in the Savannah Region.

The programme on the theme: "Digital Skills for Life," sought to raise awareness and provide young women and girls with information available in the ICT industry.

The Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection, Madam Lariba Zuweira Abudu, urged the girls to develop the habit of using ICT in their studies because it would increase their literacy, efficiency and capacity for learning.

She disclosed that 1,081 girls have so far benefited from an annual mentorship and empowerment programme instituted by the Ministry.

She advised the girls to explore ICT with care and seize the opportunities the sector was offering.

Ghana has since been commemorating the Girl-in-ICT Day since it was adopted in 2019 but MoCD institutionalized the commemoration in 2019 to provide more girls in Ghana with the opportunity to use and be exposed to ICT.