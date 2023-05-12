Liberia: WASH Commission Decries Inadequate Funding From GOL

The Chief Executive Officer of the Liberia Water, Sanitation and Hygiene or WASH Commission Bobby Whitefield, has expressed concern about insufficient funding from government to the sector.

Despite establishing an enterprising commission, Mr. Whitfield laments that government has not provided adequate financial support to enable the sector to thrive.

He made the disclosure in Monrovia, stating that lack of financial support has been a significant challenge, despite strong political leadership.

He notes that government has to allocate funds to other important ministries, which makes it difficult to prioritize the commission's needs.

He says though government has stated that its primary focus is roads, education, and health, unfortunately, WASH is not considered a priority.

The WASH CEO estimates that a yearly investment of US$160 million is necessary for the commission, but partners are only contributing around 30 million per year, and government provides only 42.2 million per year, leaving a shortfall of nearly 110 million.

He stresses that it is crucial for government to acknowledge the critical significance of investing in WASH because it is a fundamental aspect of public health and environmental sustainability.

Whitfield adds that without sufficient funding and support, the commission will continue to face significant challenges.

Meanwhile, the Liberia Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) Commission was established in 2012 by the Government of Liberia as a statutory agency under the Ministry of Public Works.

The Commission was created to provide leadership and coordination for the development and management of water resources, sanitation and hygiene programs across the country.

Its establishment was a response to the inadequate provision of WASH services in Liberia, which was a major public health issue and a barrier to economic development.

The Commission's mandate is to promote and coordinate the development of policies, strategies, and programs that will improve access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene for all Liberians.

Since its establishment, the WASH Commission has made significant progress in improving access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene in the country.

It has developed a National WASH Policy and Strategy, which serves as a framework for the development and implementation of WASH programs.

In 2018, the Commission was elevated to the status of an autonomous agency with the passage of the Liberia WASH Commission Act.

This new status gives the Commission greater independence and autonomy in the management and implementation of WASH programs.

However, the history of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in Liberia is a story of progress and setbacks, shaped by the country's long history of political instability, civil war, and economic challenges.