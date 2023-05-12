Africa: TotalEnergies U17 AFCON - Mali's Barry Targets Title After World Cup Ticket

12 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Mohamoud Barry says Mali is now firmly focused on battling for a record extending third title at the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following their first achievement to qualify for the World Cup.

Mali assured themselves of a ticket to the World Cup and qualification to the semis in Algeria after edging out Congo 3-0 in Annaba on Thursday.

Barry was named man of the match with a splendid performance of a goal and an assist, and he now says the team wants to cash in on their form with the title.

"We are glad to have qualified for the World Cup and our objective is now to fight for the title. Everyone is now focused on that and no one is thinking about any individual titles," Barry said, speaking after the match against Congo.

He says the victory against Congo was down to teamwork and the qualities they have in the team.

"We have quality in the team and a technical bench that is well equipped. We put in a game plan that worked and everything went well," he stated.

Mali will now switch attention to another tough duel in the semis, as they are lined up to take on Morocco in Constantine on Sunday.

Barry says they have an idea of what lies ahead of them as they faced the Moroccans in build-up matches before the tournament started.

The young Eagles are unbeaten in the tournament and have also not conceded a single goal.

