Nigeria: Presidential Election - Why Northern Governors Supported Tinubu - Masari

12 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State has revealed why himself and other Northern Governors supported the presidential ambition of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The governor made the revelation on Thursday in Daura during a farewell visit to the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar.

According to him, the northern governors under the All Progressives Congress (APC) supported Tinubu in order to respect the zoning formula of the party .

He added: "God had saved us from shame during the last general elections in the country where our party, the All Progressives Congress APC recorded huge successes.

"Any one in this country with foresight, should thank God again because had it been our party did not win the election, people may think that the Federal Government failed Nigerians.

"Whatever someone planned in this country, God has helped President Muhammad Buhari to defend his integrity, because if we had failed in the election, he would be the first to be blamed.

"Those with foresight have seen that, especially we the governors from the north under the APC. We have seen attempts to tarnish the image of Buhari.

"Everybody knows that all the political parties believe in zoning, but some people in our party wanted to keep that aside, but we rejected their attempt."

According to Masari, the lack of respect for the zoning arrangement by some of the opposition parties had brought them into the current crises rocking them.

"So, if we had done such, only God would know the situation in the country at the moment. Therefore, we had to stick to our promises.

"That's why the northerners then succeeded and earned respect for our people, because once we said yes, it's always yes," he added. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.