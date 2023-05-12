Nigeria: WHO Okays Drug Manufactured in Nigeria

12 May 2023
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abiodun Alade

The World Health Organisation has added Pediatric Zinc Sulphate tablet (20mg dispersible tablet) manufactured by Swiss Pharma (SWIPHA) Nigeria Limited to its list of prequalified medicines.

The Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who disclosed this in Lagos, said the drug had passed through the WHO's prequalification test upon confirmation, becoming the first in Sub-Saharan Africa.

She said the feat was achieved by self-determination from the company as well as collaboration with NAFDAC as several attempts in the past received a number of non-conformance observations from the WHO.

"This commendable attainment without an iota of doubt has reinforced our conviction that with the right attitude, collaboration and synergy, Nigeria Pharma Industries can become a force to reckon with in Sub-Saharan Africa and in the comity of nations," she added.

Managing Director, SWIPHA, Frederic Lieutand, commended the NAFDAC's efforts in ensuring that the drug got the nod of the WHO, saying "we'll continue to provide high quality drugs in Nigeria."

