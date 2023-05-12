Nigeria: Osanebi Hails Buhari, Agege, Over Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences

12 May 2023
Vanguard (Lagos)

The APC Deputy Governorship Candidate in the March 18 gubernatorial polls, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari over the approval of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences, which is to be sited in Kwale.

Osanebi in a note of appreciation this morning in Asaba, said he feels fulfilled that after many years of neglect, Ndokwa Nation is being recognised for federal projects now.

According to Osanebi, the only federal presence in Ndokwa Nation during the PDP era was a dilapidated prison, adding that the approved University and Aboh Polytechnic are the first of many projects that will be sited in the region in the coming years.

Lauding his principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Osanebi said the zeal shown by the Obarisi of Urhobo Nation to attract the project down to Ndokwa Nation is a testament that he truly holds the people dear to his heart.

Osanebi stated that in a time when many politicians go into hibernation after the stressful electoral process, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege was busy working round the clock to fulfill his campaign promise to the people of Ndokwa Nation.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.