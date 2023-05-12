Gambia to Participate in African Athletics Championship

The Gambia will participate in the forthcoming 2023 Region II Senior Athletics Championship in Lome, Togo.

The Championship, organized by the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Region II, will take place from 6th to 9th July 2023.

In light of the above, The Gambia Athletics Association will conduct an open national trial for athletes, where coaches will choose the best ones to represent the country.

The coaches led by Miss Mariama Sallah, invites all athletes at the Independence Stadium in Bakau on Saturday 13th and Sunday 14th May 2023 for trials daily at 3pm.

According to the Gambia Althletics Association (GAA), athletes or trainers who want to register their athletes can kindly submit their names to the National team coach Miss Mariama Sallah via WhatsApp on 9926127.

Events to be competed for include 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m 1500m, long jump, triple jump and shot put for both male and female athletes.